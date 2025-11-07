UC Davis takes on Idaho following Bennett’s 21-point game

Idaho Vandals (1-0) at UC Davis Aggies (1-0) Davis, California; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis hosts Idaho…

Idaho Vandals (1-0) at UC Davis Aggies (1-0)

Davis, California; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis hosts Idaho after Ryann Bennett scored 21 points in UC Davis’ 72-35 win against the William Jessup Warriors.

UC Davis went 21-12 overall last season while going 11-4 at home. The Aggies averaged 7.7 steals, 4.4 blocks and 15.5 turnovers per game last season.

Idaho finished 18-12 overall with an 8-7 record on the road last season. The Vandals averaged 12.7 points off of turnovers, 9.6 second-chance points and bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

