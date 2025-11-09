UC Davis plays Portland after Sevilla’s 26-point performance

UC Davis Aggies (2-0) at Portland Pilots (2-0) Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pilots -1.5; over/under…

UC Davis Aggies (2-0) at Portland Pilots (2-0)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pilots -1.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis takes on Portland after Connor Sevilla scored 26 points in UC Davis’ 80-68 victory over the North Dakota State Bison.

Portland finished 12-20 overall last season while going 9-7 at home. The Pilots averaged 72.9 points per game last season, 29.1 in the paint, 10.3 off of turnovers and 7.9 on fast breaks.

UC Davis finished 15-17 overall with a 7-10 record on the road last season. The Aggies averaged 68.0 points per game last season, 24.5 in the paint, 15.3 off of turnovers and 8.4 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.