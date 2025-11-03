UC Davis knocks off Menlo 96-69

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Nils Cooper scored 18 points as UC Davis beat Menlo 96-69 on Monday. Cooper also had…

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Nils Cooper scored 18 points as UC Davis beat Menlo 96-69 on Monday.

Cooper also had six rebounds and three steals for the Aggies. Isaiah Chappell scored 16 points, shooting 6 for 11, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Connor Sevilla went 5 of 9 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

The Oaks were led by Kai Brown, who recorded 18 points. Jamaal Unuakhalu added 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Menlo. Quentin Thompson also had 11 points.

