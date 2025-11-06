UC Davis hosts Idaho after Bennett’s 21-point game

Idaho Vandals (1-0) at UC Davis Aggies (1-0) Davis, California; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis hosts Idaho…

Idaho Vandals (1-0) at UC Davis Aggies (1-0)

Davis, California; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis hosts Idaho after Ryann Bennett scored 21 points in UC Davis’ 72-35 victory over the William Jessup Warriors.

UC Davis went 21-12 overall a season ago while going 11-4 at home. The Aggies shot 41.6% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range last season.

Idaho went 8-7 on the road and 18-12 overall a season ago. The Vandals averaged 5.9 steals, 3.0 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

