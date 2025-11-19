UC Davis earns 75-71 win over Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nils Cooper scored 26 points as UC Davis beat Nevada 75-71 on Tuesday night. Cooper also…

Cooper also had three steals for the Aggies (4-1). Marcus Wilson scored 15 points while going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 5 from the foul line and added three steals. Connor Sevilla shot 2 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Wolf Pack (3-2) were led by Elijah Price, who recorded 15 points and six rebounds. Peyton White added 15 points for Nevada. Corey Camper Jr. had 12 points and four steals.

UC Davis pulled off the victory after a 12-3 second-half run erased a four-point deficit and gave them the lead at 73-68 with nine seconds left in the half. Sevilla scored 10 second-half points.

