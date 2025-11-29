UC Davis Aggies take on the Milwaukee Panthers

Milwaukee Panthers (2-6) vs. UC Davis Aggies (5-2) Stockton, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and UC Davis…

Milwaukee Panthers (2-6) vs. UC Davis Aggies (5-2)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and UC Davis square off in Stockton, California.

The Aggies have a 5-2 record against non-conference oppponents. UC Davis averages 71.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Panthers are 2-6 in non-conference play. Milwaukee is 0-3 against opponents with a winning record.

UC Davis is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 41.3% Milwaukee allows to opponents. Milwaukee has shot at a 36.8% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 36.4% shooting opponents of UC Davis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryann Bennett is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Aggies. Nyla Epps is averaging 11.7 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 38.1%.

Jorey Buwalda is averaging 11.3 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Panthers. Grace Lomen is averaging 6.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

