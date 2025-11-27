UC Davis Aggies and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks play in Stockton, California

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-3) vs. UC Davis Aggies (4-2) Stockton, California; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis plays…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-3) vs. UC Davis Aggies (4-2)

Stockton, California; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis plays Jacksonville State in Stockton, California.

The Aggies have a 4-2 record against non-conference oppponents. UC Davis is 4-2 against opponents over .500.

The Gamecocks are 2-3 in non-conference play. Jacksonville State ranks seventh in the CUSA shooting 29.7% from 3-point range.

UC Davis averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 5.4 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Jacksonville State allows. Jacksonville State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than UC Davis allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryann Bennett is shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 19.5 points and 1.5 steals. Avery Sussex is shooting 41.4% and averaging 12.7 points.

Adriana Jones is shooting 38.8% and averaging 10.8 points for the Gamecocks. Maria Sanchez Ponce is averaging 9.8 points.

