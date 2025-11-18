UAPB visits SMU after Payton’s 22-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-5) at SMU Mustangs (4-0) Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -36.5; over/under…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-5) at SMU Mustangs (4-0)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -36.5; over/under is 169.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB takes on SMU after Trevon Payton scored 22 points in UAPB’s 104-75 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

SMU finished 24-11 overall with a 13-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Mustangs averaged 15.9 assists per game on 28.3 made field goals last season.

The Golden Lions are 0-5 in road games. UAPB ranks ninth in the SWAC shooting 30.6% from 3-point range.

