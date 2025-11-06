UAPB visits Arkansas following Deas’ 25-point showing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-0) at Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Friday, 11:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas plays UAPB…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-0) at Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Friday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas plays UAPB after Bonnie Deas scored 25 points in Arkansas’ 93-81 victory against the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters.

Arkansas finished 10-22 overall a season ago while going 7-10 at home. The Razorbacks gave up 78.3 points per game while committing 13.7 fouls last season.

UAPB finished 3-25 overall last season while going 0-16 on the road. The Golden Lions averaged 10.6 assists per game on 20.0 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

