UAPB takes on Vanderbilt on 4-game losing streak

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-4) at Vanderbilt Commodores (3-0) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -41.5;…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-4) at Vanderbilt Commodores (3-0)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -41.5; over/under is 175.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB heads into the matchup with Vanderbilt as losers of four in a row.

Vanderbilt went 14-3 at home a season ago while going 20-13 overall. The Commodores allowed opponents to score 74.3 points per game and shoot 45.9% from the field last season.

UAPB went 3-15 in SWAC play and 2-17 on the road a season ago. The Golden Lions averaged 72.3 points per game last season, 11.3 from the free-throw line and 21.9 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.