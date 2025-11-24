UAPB takes on South Dakota on 4-game slide

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-4) at South Dakota Coyotes (6-0) Vermillion, South Dakota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAPB…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-4) at South Dakota Coyotes (6-0)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB comes into the matchup with South Dakota as losers of four straight games.

The Coyotes have gone 4-0 in home games. South Dakota has a 4-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Golden Lions are 1-3 on the road. UAPB ranks seventh in the SWAC with 8.8 assists per game led by Jailah Pelly averaging 2.2.

South Dakota makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than UAPB has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). UAPB averages 52.2 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 52.5 South Dakota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Angelina Robles is shooting 44.0% and averaging 13.7 points for the Coyotes. Olivia Kieffer is averaging 6.3 points.

Pelly is averaging 14.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and two steals for the Golden Lions. Indiya Bowen is averaging 13.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

