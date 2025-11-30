UAPB faces North Alabama on 5-game losing streak

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-5) at North Alabama Lions (4-2) Florence, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAPB is…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-5) at North Alabama Lions (4-2)

Florence, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB is looking to break its five-game skid with a win over North Alabama.

The Lions are 4-0 in home games. North Alabama is eighth in the ASUN scoring 68.0 points while shooting 39.0% from the field.

The Golden Lions have gone 1-4 away from home. UAPB allows 78.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 27.7 points per game.

North Alabama is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 43.6% UAPB allows to opponents. UAPB has shot at a 32.1% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points below the 33.7% shooting opponents of North Alabama have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexsandra Alvarado is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Lions. Sofia Ceppellotti is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Indiya Bowen is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Golden Lions. Jailah Pelly is averaging 13.0 points and 6.3 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

