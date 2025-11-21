UAB visits Murray State following Carter’s 25-point showing

UAB Blazers (2-2) at Murray State Racers (3-2) Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB plays Murray State…

UAB Blazers (2-2) at Murray State Racers (3-2)

Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB plays Murray State after Eleecia Carter scored 25 points in UAB’s 79-66 victory against the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Racers have gone 2-0 in home games. Murray State ranks fifth in the MVC in rebounding with 36.0 rebounds. Sharnecce Currie-Jelks paces the Racers with 9.2 boards.

UAB went 16-16 overall last season while going 6-9 on the road. The Blazers averaged 12.8 points off of turnovers, 7.9 second-chance points and bench points last season.

