UAB takes on Alabama A&M after Munoz’s 20-point game

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-1) at UAB Blazers (0-2)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts Alabama A&M after Sofia Munoz scored 20 points in UAB’s 91-68 loss to the South Alabama Jaguars.

UAB finished 9-5 at home last season while going 16-16 overall. The Blazers averaged 67.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.5 last season.

Alabama A&M finished 14-5 in SWAC games and 12-5 on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs gave up 61.1 points per game while committing 17.1 fouls last season.

