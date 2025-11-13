UAB plays High Point following Westry’s 25-point showing

High Point Panthers (3-0) at UAB Blazers (1-2) Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts High Point…

High Point Panthers (3-0) at UAB Blazers (1-2)

Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts High Point after Chance Westry scored 25 points in UAB’s 77-74 loss to the Alabama State Hornets.

UAB went 24-13 overall last season while going 14-4 at home. The Blazers averaged 6.7 steals, 4.2 blocks and 9.6 turnovers per game last season.

High Point finished 29-6 overall a season ago while going 7-3 on the road. The Panthers averaged 81.7 points per game last season, 16.2 from the free-throw line and 24.9 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

