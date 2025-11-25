UAB knocks off UTEP 75-59

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacob Meyer had 21 points in UAB’s 75-59 win over UTEP on Tuesday. Meyer also contributed…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacob Meyer had 21 points in UAB’s 75-59 win over UTEP on Tuesday.

Meyer also contributed five rebounds for the Blazers (6-2). Chance Westry scored 14 points, going 4 of 10 and 6 of 10 from the free-throw line. Evan Chatman shot 2 of 4 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Elijah Jones led the Miners (3-4) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and two blocks. Kaseem Watson added 13 points.

UAB took the lead with 8:39 left in the first half and did not trail again. Chatman led his team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 37-34 at the break. UAB pulled away with a 15-2 run in the second half. Meyer led the way with a team-high 17 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

