UAB hosts Mississippi Valley State to open season

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at UAB Blazers

Birmingham, Alabama; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts Mississippi Valley State for the season opener.

UAB went 24-13 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Blazers averaged 82.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.3 last season.

Mississippi Valley State finished 3-28 overall with a 1-19 record on the road last season. The Delta Devils averaged 54.1 points per game last season, 24.7 in the paint, 9.9 off of turnovers and 6.1 on fast breaks.

