UAB hosts Mississippi Valley State for season opener

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at UAB Blazers

Birmingham, Alabama; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB begins the season at home against Mississippi Valley State.

UAB went 14-4 at home a season ago while going 24-13 overall. The Blazers shot 45.6% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range last season.

Mississippi Valley State finished 1-17 in SWAC play and 1-19 on the road last season. The Delta Devils averaged 54.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 80.8 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

