UAB Blazers welcome the Alabama State Hornets on Tuesday

Alabama State Hornets (0-1) at UAB Blazers (1-1)

Birmingham, Alabama; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -17.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAB faces Alabama State.

UAB went 24-13 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Blazers averaged 82.2 points per game last season, 39.0 in the paint, 14.9 off of turnovers and 15.6 on fast breaks.

Alabama State finished 20-16 overall a season ago while going 6-10 on the road. The Hornets allowed opponents to score 72.4 points per game and shot 43.7% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

