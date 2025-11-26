UAB Blazers and the Southern Miss Lady Eagles meet in Cancun, Mexico

Southern Miss Lady Eagles (6-0) vs. UAB Blazers (2-3) Cancun, Mexico; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss and…

Southern Miss Lady Eagles (6-0) vs. UAB Blazers (2-3)

Cancun, Mexico; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss and UAB square off in Cancun, Mexico.

The Blazers have a 2-3 record in non-conference games. UAB ranks sixth in the AAC with 13.4 assists per game led by Sofia Munoz averaging 4.2.

The Lady Eagles are 6-0 in non-conference play. Southern Miss is 5-0 against opponents over .500.

UAB scores 73.0 points, 14.8 more per game than the 58.2 Southern Miss gives up. Southern Miss has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of UAB have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eleecia Carter is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Blazers. Cali Smallwood is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Carly Keats is averaging 14.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Lady Eagles. Meloney Thames is averaging 12.7 points.

