Tylik Weeks scores 37 to lead Southern Mississippi over North Florida 92-83

The Associated Press

November 22, 2025, 10:26 PM

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Tylik Weeks scored 37 points to lead Southern Mississippi over North Florida 92-83 on Saturday.

Weeks added six rebounds for the Golden Eagles (3-3). Isaac Tavares added 14 points and eight rebounds. Dylan Brumfield had 13 points.

Kent Jackson led the Ospreys (1-4) with 21 points. Kamrin Oriol added 17 points and seven assists, while Devin Hines scored 13.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

