Tylik Weeks scores 37 to lead Southern Mississippi over North Florida 92-83

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Tylik Weeks scored 37 points to lead Southern Mississippi over North Florida 92-83 on Saturday. Weeks…

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Tylik Weeks scored 37 points to lead Southern Mississippi over North Florida 92-83 on Saturday.

Weeks added six rebounds for the Golden Eagles (3-3). Isaac Tavares added 14 points and eight rebounds. Dylan Brumfield had 13 points.

Kent Jackson led the Ospreys (1-4) with 21 points. Kamrin Oriol added 17 points and seven assists, while Devin Hines scored 13.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.