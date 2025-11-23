Tylik Weeks, Djahi Binet lead Southern Miss past UT Martin 70-60 for Pensacola Invite title

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Tylik Weeks and Djahi Binet both finished with 14 points and Southern Mississippi defeated UT Martin…

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Tylik Weeks and Djahi Binet both finished with 14 points and Southern Mississippi defeated UT Martin 70-60 on Sunday in the championship game of the Pensacola Invitational.

Weeks also had seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (4-3). Binet shot 6 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the foul line, adding five rebounds. Isaac Tavares had 10 points and finished 5 of 7 from the floor.

Dragos Lungu finished with 11 points for the Skyhawks (4-2). UT Martin also got 11 points and three steals from Damien King.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

