Tyler’s 13 help Wofford down Division-II Erskine 81-57

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jayden Tyler had 13 points in Wofford’s 81-57 victory against Division-II Erskine on Friday night.

Tyler shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Terriers (4-2). Brian Sumpter added 11 points while finishing 5 of 5 from the floor while they also had nine rebounds. Callum Richard had 10 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field.

Ruben Salazar finished with 12 points and two steals for the Flying Fleet. Dorien Johnson added 10 points for Erskine. Noah Castaneda also had six points.

