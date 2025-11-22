Turner leads Fairfield against Le Moyne after 30-point game

Fairfield Stags (3-2) at Le Moyne Dolphins (2-3) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stags -1.5;…

Fairfield Stags (3-2) at Le Moyne Dolphins (2-3)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stags -1.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield visits Le Moyne after Deuce Turner scored 30 points in Fairfield’s 85-82 win over the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Dolphins are 2-0 in home games. Le Moyne is the best team in the NEC with 15.6 fast break points.

The Stags are 1-2 on the road. Fairfield is 1-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Le Moyne scores 75.4 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 72.8 Fairfield allows. Fairfield averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Le Moyne gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trent Mosquera is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals. Deng Garang is shooting 46.3% and averaging 13.2 points.

Braden Sparks is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Stags. Turner is averaging 12.0 points and 2.6 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

