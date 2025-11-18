Tunca leads Penn State against Harvard after 20-point performance

Harvard Crimson (4-1) at Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0)
University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Penn State hosts Harvard after Melih Tunca scored 20 points in Penn State’s 83-69 win against the La Salle Explorers.
Penn State went 16-15 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Nittany Lions averaged 79.1 points per game while shooting 47.9% from the field and 34.3% from behind the arc last season.
The Crimson are 2-0 on the road. Harvard ranks eighth in the Ivy League with 6.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Chandler Pigge averaging 1.4.
