Tulsa plays Oral Roberts on 3-game win streak

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-0) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-2) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa will…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-0) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-2)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa will attempt to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Golden Hurricane take on Oral Roberts.

Oral Roberts finished 24-9 overall a season ago while going 14-1 at home. The Golden Eagles gave up 73.8 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

Tulsa went 5-7 on the road and 17-15 overall a season ago. The Golden Hurricane averaged 9.5 steals, 3.6 blocks and 15.2 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.