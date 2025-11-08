Tulsa hosts Prairie View A&M after Cartwright’s 26-point showing

Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (0-1) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-0) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa…

Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (0-1) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-0)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa takes on Prairie View A&M after Mady Cartwright scored 26 points in Tulsa’s 77-60 win over the New Orleans Privateers.

Tulsa finished 17-15 overall last season while going 11-4 at home. The Golden Hurricane averaged 67.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.3 last season.

Prairie View A&M went 10-19 overall with a 2-13 record on the road a season ago. The Lady Panthers averaged 59.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.2 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

