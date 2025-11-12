Tulsa hosts Houston Christian after Jegede’s 29-point performance

Houston Christian Huskies (0-2) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-0) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa plays Houston…

Houston Christian Huskies (0-2) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-0)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa plays Houston Christian after Abigail Jegede scored 29 points in Tulsa’s 79-59 victory against the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers.

Tulsa went 17-15 overall last season while going 11-4 at home. The Golden Hurricane averaged 67.4 points per game last season, 26.4 in the paint, 16.4 off of turnovers and 12.8 on fast breaks.

Houston Christian finished 3-17 in Southland action and 0-14 on the road a season ago. The Huskies allowed opponents to score 63.7 points per game and shot 39.3% from the field last season.

