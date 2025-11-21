Tulsa defeats Austin Peay 84-75

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tylen Riley’s 20 points helped Tulsa defeat Austin Peay 84-75 on Friday. Riley shot 5 of…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tylen Riley’s 20 points helped Tulsa defeat Austin Peay 84-75 on Friday.

Riley shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 8 from the line for the Golden Hurricane (4-1). David Green scored 17 points and added eight rebounds. Ade Popoola went 5 of 10 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Collin Parker finished with 14 points for the Governors (3-3). Tate McCubbin added 12 points and eight rebounds for Austin Peay. Rashaud Marshall finished with 11 points.

Riley scored nine points in the first half and Tulsa went into the break trailing 40-33. After trailing by 11 points in the second half, Tulsa went on a 9-0 run to narrow the score to 53-51 with 12:03 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Riley scored 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

