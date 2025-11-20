Tulsa and Austin Peay meet in non-conference matchup

Austin Peay Governors (3-2) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-1) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hosts Austin…

Austin Peay Governors (3-2) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-1)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hosts Austin Peay in non-conference action.

Tulsa finished 8-9 at home a season ago while going 13-20 overall. The Golden Hurricane averaged 71.3 points per game last season, 13.0 on free throws and 23.7 from beyond the arc.

The Governors are 2-2 on the road. Austin Peay ranks second in the ASUN with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Tate McCubbin averaging 5.4.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.