Tulane opens season at home against Campbell

Campbell Fighting Camels at Tulane Green Wave New Orleans; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulane opens the season at…

Campbell Fighting Camels at Tulane Green Wave

New Orleans; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane opens the season at home against Campbell.

Tulane finished 17-13 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Green Wave averaged 68.3 points per game while shooting 42.1% from the field and 32.8% from behind the arc last season.

Campbell went 22-13 overall with a 6-10 record on the road last season. The Fighting Camels averaged 7.7 steals, 2.9 blocks and 12.7 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.