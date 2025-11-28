Tulane knocks off Nicholls State 82-72

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Asher Woods’ 19 points helped Tulane defeat Nicholls State 82-72 on Friday. Woods added five rebounds…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Asher Woods’ 19 points helped Tulane defeat Nicholls State 82-72 on Friday.

Woods added five rebounds and three steals for the Green Wave (5-2). Curtis Williams added 16 points. Tyler Ringgold finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Jaylen Searles led the way for the Colonels (0-6) with 22 points and two steals. Jalik Dunkley added 14 points, 15 rebounds and two steals for Nicholls State. Sincere Malone also had 13 points and five assists.

Tulane led 46-36 at halftime, with Woods scoring 12 points. Tulane used a 21-1 second-half run to take a 74-60 lead with 4:27 remaining.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

