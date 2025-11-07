Tulane hosts Texas State after Woods’ 24-point outing

Texas State Bobcats (1-1) at Tulane Green Wave (1-0) New Orleans; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulane plays Texas…

Texas State Bobcats (1-1) at Tulane Green Wave (1-0)

New Orleans; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane plays Texas State after Asher Woods scored 24 points in Tulane’s 85-72 win over the Samford Bulldogs.

Tulane finished 19-15 overall a season ago while going 14-3 at home. The Green Wave averaged 13.7 points off of turnovers, 10.6 second-chance points and 12.9 bench points last season.

Texas State went 9-10 in Sun Belt play and 4-10 on the road last season. The Bobcats averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 13.5 second-chance points and 4.3 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

