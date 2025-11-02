Tulane hosts Samford in season opener

Samford Bulldogs at Tulane Green Wave New Orleans; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -6; over/under is…

Samford Bulldogs at Tulane Green Wave

New Orleans; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -6; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane hosts Samford in the season opener.

Tulane went 19-15 overall a season ago while going 14-3 at home. The Green Wave averaged 74.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.4 last season.

Samford went 22-11 overall with a 9-7 record on the road last season. The Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 75.5 points per game and shot 44.8% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.