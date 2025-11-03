Tulane hosts Samford in season opener

Samford Bulldogs at Tulane Green Wave New Orleans; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -6; over/under is…

Samford Bulldogs at Tulane Green Wave

New Orleans; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -6; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane hosts Samford for the season opener.

Tulane went 14-3 at home last season while going 19-15 overall. The Green Wave averaged 74.5 points per game last season, 15.4 from the free-throw line and 23.1 from beyond the arc.

Samford finished 12-7 in SoCon games and 9-7 on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 82.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.5 last season.

