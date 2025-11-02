Tulane hosts Campbell for season opener

Campbell Fighting Camels at Tulane Green Wave New Orleans; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulane begins the season at…

Campbell Fighting Camels at Tulane Green Wave

New Orleans; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane begins the season at home against Campbell.

Tulane finished 17-13 overall last season while going 10-5 at home. The Green Wave averaged 68.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.1 last season.

Campbell finished 14-7 in CAA action and 6-10 on the road a season ago. The Fighting Camels averaged 14.9 points off of turnovers, 10.5 second-chance points and 0.4 bench points last season.

