Tulane Green Wave to host North Florida Ospreys Wednesday

North Florida Ospreys (1-1) at Tulane Green Wave (1-1)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane hosts North Florida.

Tulane went 17-13 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Green Wave averaged 68.3 points per game last season, 11.2 on free throws and 18.9 from 3-point range.

North Florida finished 5-26 overall with a 0-16 record on the road last season. The Ospreys averaged 62.0 points per game last season, 10.4 on free throws and 20.4 from 3-point range.

