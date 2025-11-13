Tulane Green Wave play the New Orleans Privateers on 3-game win streak

New Orleans Privateers (2-1) at Tulane Green Wave (3-0) New Orleans; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulane will attempt…

New Orleans Privateers (2-1) at Tulane Green Wave (3-0)

New Orleans; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane will attempt to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Green Wave take on New Orleans.

Tulane went 19-15 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Green Wave allowed opponents to score 70.4 points per game and shoot 41.1% from the field last season.

New Orleans went 4-27 overall with a 3-15 record on the road a season ago. The Privateers averaged 7.3 steals, 2.6 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.