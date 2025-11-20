Tulane Green Wave and the Utah State Aggies meet

Utah State Aggies (4-0) vs. Tulane Green Wave (3-1) Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulane plays…

Utah State Aggies (4-0) vs. Tulane Green Wave (3-1)

Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane plays Utah State in Charleston, South Carolina.

Tulane went 19-15 overall with a 6-8 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Green Wave averaged 13.7 points off of turnovers, 10.6 second-chance points and 12.9 bench points last season.

Utah State went 26-8 overall with a 10-2 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Aggies averaged 79.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.0 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

