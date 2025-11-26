Tulane Green Wave and the Elon Phoenix play in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Elon Phoenix (2-3) vs. Tulane Green Wave (2-3) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Thursday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Elon and…

Elon Phoenix (2-3) vs. Tulane Green Wave (2-3)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Thursday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon and Tulane square off at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Green Wave are 2-3 in non-conference play. Tulane has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Phoenix have a 2-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Elon allows 64.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.2 points per game.

Tulane makes 41.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Elon has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). Elon’s 37.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than Tulane has allowed to its opponents (42.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kanija Daniel averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Amira Mabry is shooting 51.1% and averaging 11.6 points.

LaNae’ Corbett is averaging 10.6 points for the Phoenix. Ashanti Fox is averaging 7.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.