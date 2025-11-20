Tucker DeVries scores 17 of his 25 in 2nd half and Indiana beats Lindenwood 73-53

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Tucker DeVries scored 25 points and made five 3-pointers, Sam Alexis grabbed 10 rebounds to go…

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Tucker DeVries scored 25 points and made five 3-pointers, Sam Alexis grabbed 10 rebounds to go with eight points, and Indiana beat Lindenwood 73-53 on Thursday night.

Indiana has started a season 5-0 for the first time since 2022-23. The Hoosiers improved to 28-0 against teams competing in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Indiana led 32-13 at halftime despite shooting 38% from the field with seven turnovers. Lindenwood went 0 for 10 from behind the arc and shot 16% overall with nine turnovers at the break.

The Lions pulled within six points early in the second half after starting the frame on a 10-0 run. Indiana’s first points of the second half did not come until the 16:43 mark.

Then DeVries opened and closed a 13-0 run to give Indiana a 50-31 lead and the Hoosier led by double figures the rest of the way. DeVries scored 13 straight Indiana points midway through the second half for a 22-point lead at 58-36.

DeVries had 17 of his points in the second half, while going 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Lamar Wilkerson finished with 10 points for Indiana. DeVries came up just short of his season-high 27-point performance against Marquette on Nov. 9.

Anias Futrell scored 12 points and Jadis Jones added 10 for Lindenwood (3-3).

