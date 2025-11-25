Trusty and Oral Roberts host Texas A&M-CC

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-4) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-5) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-4) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-5)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts Texas A&M-CC after Anna Trusty scored 26 points in Oral Roberts’ 86-75 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Golden Eagles are 2-1 in home games. Oral Roberts averages 18.1 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Islanders are 0-2 on the road. Texas A&M-CC ranks seventh in the Southland with 13.0 assists per game led by Samora Watson averaging 4.0.

Oral Roberts’ average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Texas A&M-CC allows. Texas A&M-CC averages 58.6 points per game, 22.8 fewer points than the 81.4 Oral Roberts gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalei Oglesby is shooting 45.5% and averaging 16.1 points for the Golden Eagles. Gentry Baldwin is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Watson is averaging 12 points, 5.6 rebounds and four assists for the Islanders. Asha Walker is averaging 10.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

