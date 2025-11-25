Trusty and Oral Roberts host Texas A&M-CC

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-4) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-5)
Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts Texas A&M-CC after Anna Trusty scored 26 points in Oral Roberts’ 86-75 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.
The Golden Eagles are 2-1 in home games. Oral Roberts averages 18.1 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle.
The Islanders are 0-2 on the road. Texas A&M-CC ranks seventh in the Southland with 13.0 assists per game led by Samora Watson averaging 4.0.
Oral Roberts’ average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Texas A&M-CC allows. Texas A&M-CC averages 58.6 points per game, 22.8 fewer points than the 81.4 Oral Roberts gives up.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jalei Oglesby is shooting 45.5% and averaging 16.1 points for the Golden Eagles. Gentry Baldwin is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.
Watson is averaging 12 points, 5.6 rebounds and four assists for the Islanders. Asha Walker is averaging 10.6 points.
