Troy visits Missouri following Dowell’s 30-point outing

Troy Trojans (3-1) at Missouri Tigers (4-1)

Columbia, Missouri; Thursday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri faces Troy after Shannon Dowell scored 30 points in Missouri’s 81-50 victory over the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Tigers are 3-0 on their home court. Missouri scores 82.0 points and has outscored opponents by 12.6 points per game.

Troy finished 24-14 overall last season while going 9-10 on the road. The Trojans allowed opponents to score 73.5 points per game and shot 38.3% from the field last season.

