Troy Trojans to play the CSU Northridge Matadors on the road

Troy Trojans (3-1) at CSU Northridge Matadors (2-2) Northridge, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -3.5; over/under…

Troy Trojans (3-1) at CSU Northridge Matadors (2-2)

Northridge, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -3.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge takes on Troy.

CSU Northridge finished 22-11 overall a season ago while going 10-3 at home. The Matadors allowed opponents to score 72.9 points per game and shoot 40.4% from the field last season.

Troy finished 16-5 in Sun Belt games and 9-6 on the road last season. The Trojans averaged 73.4 points per game last season, 15.6 on free throws and 23.1 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.