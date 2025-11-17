Live Radio
Troy Trojans take on the Kansas State Wildcats, look for 4th straight victory

The Associated Press

November 17, 2025, 4:46 AM

Troy Trojans (3-0) at Kansas State Wildcats (3-2)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy seeks to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Trojans take on Kansas State.

The Wildcats are 2-2 on their home court. Kansas State has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Troy finished 24-14 overall with a 9-10 record on the road a season ago. The Trojans shot 42.5% from the field and 30.3% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

