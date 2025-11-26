Troy Trojans and the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash meet in Fort Myers, Florida

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-5) vs. Troy Trojans (4-4) Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-5) vs. Troy Trojans (4-4)

Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -22.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Troy faces Saint Francis (PA) at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Trojans have a 4-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Troy scores 89.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Red Flash are 0-5 in non-conference play. Saint Francis (PA) gives up 90.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 27.8 points per game.

Troy is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points lower than the 53.3% Saint Francis (PA) allows to opponents. Saint Francis (PA) averages 62.8 points per game, 21.1 fewer points than the 83.9 Troy gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Campbell is shooting 49.5% and averaging 17.4 points for the Trojans. Thomas Dowd is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Skylar Wicks is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Red Flash. Zion Russell is averaging 12.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

