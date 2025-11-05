Live Radio
Troy plays Mississippi Valley State for cross-conference matchup

The Associated Press

November 5, 2025, 4:50 AM

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Troy Trojans

Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy and Mississippi Valley State play in non-conference action.

Troy went 24-14 overall with a 12-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Trojans averaged 80.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.5 last season.

Mississippi Valley State went 8-23 overall with a 1-17 record on the road last season. The Delta Devils allowed opponents to score 73.9 points per game and shot 41.8% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

