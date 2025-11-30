Troy hosts West Georgia after Williams-Dryden’s 21-point game

West Georgia Wolves (4-3) at Troy Trojans (5-4) Troy, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia visits Troy…

West Georgia Wolves (4-3) at Troy Trojans (5-4)

Troy, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia visits Troy after Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 21 points in West Georgia’s 82-66 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Trojans have gone 1-0 in home games. Troy is third in the Sun Belt with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Thomas Dowd averaging 8.3.

The Wolves have gone 1-3 away from home. West Georgia is 1-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Troy is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 44.4% West Georgia allows to opponents. West Georgia averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Troy gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Campbell is scoring 16.0 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Trojans. Dowd is averaging 15.9 points and 11.1 rebounds while shooting 46.1%.

Williams-Dryden is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Wolves. Josh Smith is averaging 15.7 points and 2.3 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

