Troy hosts Chattanooga after Ngnawo’s 22-point showing

Chattanooga Mocs (2-1) at Troy Trojans (2-0) Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Troy hosts Chattanooga after Fortuna…

Chattanooga Mocs (2-1) at Troy Trojans (2-0)

Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy hosts Chattanooga after Fortuna Ngnawo scored 22 points in Troy’s 95-50 victory over the Mississippi Valley State Devilettes.

Troy finished 24-14 overall a season ago while going 12-2 at home. The Trojans allowed opponents to score 73.5 points per game and shoot 38.3% from the field last season.

Chattanooga went 17-15 overall with a 5-8 record on the road last season. The Mocs averaged 15.2 points off of turnovers, 8.0 second-chance points and 0.3 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.