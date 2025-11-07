Troy faces Furman after Seng’s 24-point game

Troy Trojans (1-0) at Furman Paladins (0-1) Greenville, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -2.5; over/under…

Troy Trojans (1-0) at Furman Paladins (0-1)

Greenville, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -2.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Troy visits Furman after Theo Seng scored 24 points in Troy’s 103-97 overtime victory over the Kent State Golden Flashes.

Furman went 25-10 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Paladins averaged 15.0 points off of turnovers, 11.0 second-chance points and 6.3 bench points last season.

Troy finished 23-11 overall with a 9-6 record on the road last season. The Trojans averaged 73.4 points per game while shooting 43.6% from the field and 29.7% from deep last season.

